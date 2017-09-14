Eduard Sharmazanov: The National and Christian Values are to be Pillars of Our State

On September 13, the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov met with the lecturers and students of the Department of Philosophy of the Faculty of Philosophy and Psychology of Yerevan State University.

Before meeting with the Deputy Speaker, the students attended the debate of the draft law on Amending the RA Law on Public and Personal Notice through Internet.

Welcoming the students in the RA National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov presented the structure and the activities of the parliament, touched upon the political forces represented in the parliament, the debate procedures of the legislative initiatives, after which answered the students’ questions.

The questions related to different spheres and problems: the expediency of the change of the government system of the country as a result of constitutional reforms, the NK problem settlement, external and internal political processes, etc.

Regarding the NK problem, the RA NA Deputy Speaker particularly noted: “Our opinion on the Karabakh issue is distinct and irrevocable, and we should reach the implementation of our people’s demand in Artsakh and in the Republic of Armenia in 1988: full realization of the right to Artsakh people’s self-determination. This is a fight for dignity, this is a fight of owning and deciding their own destiny in their own country, and the independence of Artsakh has no alternative. We have 26-year old state with its elected President, parliament, opposition and power, civil society and 150.000 hero population, who chose the path of living with dignity. The Republic of Armenia, as a warrant of Artsakh Republic, will not spare any effort, in order we reach the peaceful solution of the issue.”

Talking also about the importance of the national and spiritual values, the RA NA Deputy Speaker noted: “We are obliged to maintain our national and Christian values, and only the Republic of Armenia anchored on the national traditional and Christian values can be a strong country. The national and Christian values are to be pillars of our state.”

At the end of the meeting, according to the tradition, the guests have been taken a photo with Eduard Sharmazanov.