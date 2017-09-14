Armen Ashotyan Takes Part in Euronest PA Bureau Meeting in Strasbourg

The Head of the RA NA Delegation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Armen Ashotyan is in Strasbourg on a working visit on September 12-15 to take part in the Bureau Meeting of the Euronest PA.

The discussions of the programme and the agenda of the Euronest PA Plenary Session to be held in Kiev this year, recommendations relating to the rise of efficiency of the Euronest PA works are included in the agenda of the Bureau Session.

A meeting is also scheduled with the national delegations of the Eastern Partnership.

Within the framework of the visit Armen Ashotyan\’s participation in the meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament is also designed, during which the report of the European Parliament ahead of the Summit to be held in November 2017 of the Eastern Partnership will be discussed.