Draft demographic situation improvement program discussed in Government

During today’s consultation with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, the draft demographic situation improvement program and the targeted measures were presented to the Government.

The document has been developed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, based on the Government Program. The speakers presented those measures and tools, which may promote sustainable demographic development in our country.

After discussing the program, the Premier stressed the need to assess the potential impact of each specific measure on the overall demographic pattern. He considered it important to study the international experience and instructed to finalize the draft, taking into account the approaches voiced during the consultation.