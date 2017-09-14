Café nearby border zone breaks stereotypes

Or, as they say, how to make an investment in Noyemberyan

One can often hear this sentence: “There are not enough conditions in provinces to organize the leisure time of the population.” But the experience shows that it can become the initial ground for the formulation of a new culture. This was the case in Noyemberyan city of Tavush province, where “Chaplin” café-club was founded in winter of 2016. Everyone was convincing economist Artak Ghushchyan and customs specialist Artashes Machkalyan, that making an investment in a zone near the border is not justified.

Believing in their dream, the founders created a completely new environment in Noyemberyan. In the result, today they say that at any given hour one can see a girl sitting in the café. “Assuredly in Noyemberyan there were other cafes present as well, where seeing a female person was surprising so much nevertheless. First and foremost, we put a goal in front of us to disseminate in people the view that attending a café is not solely a male activity”, mention the boys.

The founders have built café “Chaplin” via bank credit. They do not have sponsor entities. It differs from ordinary cafes by its format. A club operates inside it as well, where discussions, intellectual games, film displays are organized. Artak, referring to the socio-economic conditions of the regional population, mentions: “The prices are calculated in here, taking into consideration the fact of being more affordable to the local population. There is no entrance fee. Separate entrance fees are intended for specific projects.”

The friends mention that the launch of the tourist season has a beneficial influence on the operation of the café. During that period the number of the visitors increases. And generally, the most active hours during the day are the hours of the breaks, as well as after 18 p.m. Pursuant to the conviction of the boys, not only the absence of financial means hinders the development of regional business, but also the presence of stereotypes. “The issue of having permanent employees is also in place. Here the waiters are still not respected”, says Artashes. Acquiring necessary products is also an issue. In the regions a huge problem of accessibility of products exists. “A lot of products we are able to acquire only from Yerevan or Tbilisi, which takes quite a lot of time”, adds the interviewee.

The visitors have an opportunity to make suggestions and organize events. We asked the founders what upcoming projects there are concerning the café, but they did not want to “open the brackets” yet.

NELLY PETROSYAN

Photo credits: Café “Chaplin”

“Aravot”