Topic of RPA fake promises in Gyumri Council of Elders’ session: GALA debates with RPA member

The issue of 10.000 support to 160 socially insecure families of Gyumri was put on the agenda during Gyumri Council of Elders’ session, in which the representatives of political forces having boycotted were taking part – the Prosperous Party of Armenia, GALA and “Armenian Renaissance” party. GALA faction leader, Armenuhi Vardanyan told that the class of socially insecure people is very large in Gyumri, the number is not 160 and the budget of the city does not allow that much opportunity to help all of them and the support is not a means to overcome the poverty. She suggested sending a message to the authorities pursuant to the legal order.

“Let us attach the promises of Serzh Sargsyan and current and former PM to the message, who come to Gyumri in every pre-election period, promise to open new workplaces, reduce the poverty, raise salaries, etc. Time has come to speak up about their fake promises, we can organize a film display and broadcast it here and remind them of their fake promises. They can simply signal them that it is enough of feeding people with fake promises, otherwise it is understandable that no issue can be solved via 10.000 AMDs reminding a vote-buying, by that poverty does not cease its existence, the emigration does not stop from our city and the country”, informed Armenuhi Vardanyan.

Hrayr Karapetyan, one of RPA members of “Balasanyan” bloc, the head of the Department of Education of Shirak Municipality disliked what Armenuhi Vardanyan said and advised GALA representative not to make political announcements during the session of the Council of Elders, this is not a political platform. GALA representative opposed nevertheless, saying that the people present were political figures and that it was a political platform.

Hrayr Karapetyan wanted to reply to Armenuhi Vardanyan, but Samvel Balasanyan interfered, saying that the session of the Council of Elders should not be turned into a dialogue.

