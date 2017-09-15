‘Yelq’ commenced

“We put the initiative of “Yelq” bloc – on forming an ad-hoc committee of the National Assembly intended for giving a conclusion on initiating a procedure of leaving the EAEU, in an official circulation. In essence, the committee should give a conclusion on the following question: what did we acquire and what did we lose by becoming an EAEU member and how much does our further membership stem from the strategic interests of our country?” writes “Yelq” bloc member Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page.

“Our message constitutes that the authorities and our opponents can come to that committee and substantiate that they are right, that our further membership to the EAEU is useful and proceeds from our state interests, and “Yelq” is wrong”, tells the member of the bloc, Edmon Marukyan and expresses his hopefulness that the authorities will go for the foundation of the committee.

As stated by the MP, the provision in the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly gives large opportunities to ad-hoc committees to operate: they can make inquiries to the respective entities and give a conclusion.

“Yelq” expects that after the formation of the committee they will succeed to hold hearings on Armenia’s membership to the EAEU in the Parliament as well.

Nelly GRIGORYAN