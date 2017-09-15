OSCE PA human rights leaders mark International Day of Democracy with calls for renewed commitment to democratic principles

Celebrating today’s International Day of Democracy, being observed this year under the theme “Democracy and Conflict Prevention,” the leadership of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions said that democratic institutions must be strengthened throughout the OSCE area to prevent conflict and promote peace and stability.

“To ensure peaceful societies, we need to ensure democratic governance with full respect for human rights and the rule of law,” said Committee Chair Ignacio Sanchez Amor (Spain), Vice-Chair Ivana Dobesova (Czech Republic), and Rapporteur Kyriakos Kyriakou-Hadjiyianni (Cyprus) in a joint statement issued today.

“Free and fair elections are necessary but not sufficient because ultimately democracy is what happens between elections. Beyond casting and counting votes, democracy requires respect for human rights, guarantees for freedom of the press, respect for minorities’ rights, and upholding freedom of expression, thought, conscience, religion or belief,” they added. “We must all remember that democracy is not ‘achieved,’ but is a constant challenge that we all have to fight for to promote and preserve on a constant basis.”

The committee members expressed regret that democracy is increasingly being challenged, and urged a recommitment among all OSCE countries to fully uphold democratic principles.