RA will struggle for Artsakh in ECHR

Gevorg Kostanyan, the representative of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights, Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia informed that Armenia has started a vigorous activity in ECHR. It is – the first format during the procedures that the Armenian side has made the status of Artsakh and the solution of the issues stemming from that a topic of discussion. Gevorg Kostanyan names this phase in the ECHR a decisive one to Armenia and informs that the discussions on April War operations and Azerbaijani saboteur, Askerov, undergoing his punishment in Artsakh.

“Within the frameworks of those questions we discuss and represent all arguments that, in essence, substantiate that the Republic of Artsakh has all features characterizing the state and referring to state without any doubt. This has not solely its legal, but also political consequence, inasmuch as the decisions of the European Court are implemented by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the Committee of Ministers is already a political entity”, explained Gevorg Kostanyan. In that body the discussions of the issue will be active in this autumn and next spring. The speaker does not exclude the possible preventions of the discussions of the issues by Azerbaijan, moreover, the bribes to achieve the opposite result: “However, let me remind you of the case happened a few months ago, when the decision of the Committee on the execution of the decisions on Chiragov and Sargsyan was put to a vote in the Committee and 36 states voted in favor of Armenia, and solely Azerbaijan was in favor of the changes suggested by itself. Even Turkey voted . That is – we are in a very interesting process and will do the maximum regardless of to what extent the opposite side hinders.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN