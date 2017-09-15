Karen Karapetyan holds telephone conversation with Russian Premier

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a phone conversation with Head of RF Government Dmitry Medvedev.

Karen Karapetyan congratulated the Russian counterpart on his birthday, wishing him good health, well-being and every success. The Head of the Armenian government highly appreciated Dmitry Medvedev’s personal contribution to the development of allied relationship between Armenia and Russia.

The interlocutors discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The parties agreed to make maximum efforts to further intensify bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction that there are well-pronounced positive trends in terms of growth in trade turnover.

Reference was also made to Dmitry Medvedev’s upcoming visit to Armenia and the holding of a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.