PM attends inauguration of Aghavni Crafts Center in Gyumri, visits Rustaveli Street construction site

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan traveled today to Mastara community, Aragatsotn Marz, and Gyumri.

The Head of Government first called at the cheese factory in Mastara to get acquainted with its activities and output capacity. He was told that the factory, which has been operating for 20 years now, produces a wide range of cheese, some of which are sold inside the country, others – on the Russian market.

The Prime Minister was introduced to the company’s expansion project, which says that the company will purchase 2-3 times more milk after refurbishment, and the number of jobs will be doubled. There are currently 14 people employed at the factory. The Prime Minister welcomed the initiative to implement the proposed investment program and suggested taking it up with the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments. Karen Karapetyan stressed that the Government has the necessary tools of support and assistance.

The Premier next visited Gyumri where he attended the unveiling ceremony for the bust of philanthropist Hovhannes Oyunjyan and the inauguration of Aghavni Crafts Center, built by Oyunjyan Charitable Foundation. The Head of Government got acquainted with the work done so far. The Center will open its doors once furnished with the necessary equipment, by the next academic year.

New York-born physician Hovhannes Oyunjyan founded the Oyunjyan charity fund in 1988, which has invested 7 million US dollars in Gyumri over the past 20 years. After being renovated in 2000, the Oyunjyan school N21 opened in Gyumri. Vardouhi Art School came into operation in 2014.

Prime Minister Karapetyan praised Hovhannes Oyunjyan’s programs in Gyumri and thanked him for valuable contribution.

Karen Karapetyan also called at the Rustaveli Street construction site, which is being rehabilitated under the Kumayri Historical Center Development Program in Gyumri.