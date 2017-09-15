‘Tsarukyan’ faction to demand Vladimir Gasparyan’s resignation if situation becomes uncontrollable

“Armenian citizens should feel protected all over Armenia”, touching upon the criminal incident at Vernissage, said Vahe Enfiajyan, secretary of “Tsarukyan” faction at the Parliamentary briefings.

In response to the question by Aravot.am, that taking into consideration not only the Vernissage incident but also the recent criminal incidents in Gyumri, as well as the fact that thieves by law get together to solve their inner problems, whether it’s not high time for the “Tsarukyan” alliance to demand the resignation of Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, Mr Enfiajyan said, “In fact, we are concerned about any illegal action. Being engaged in parliamentary activities, we do not see any problem to discuss such issues. If necessary, if we see that he has come and the situation is uncontrollable, we will make such statements”.

Enfiajyan said that everyone must be held accountable before the law, and such cases should be quickly revealed, and the perpetrators should be punished.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN