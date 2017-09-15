Ballistic Comedy Productions to Present ‘The Three Armos and a Piano Comedy Show’

Ballistic Comedy Productions will be presenting “The Three Armos and a Piano Comedy Show!” on Sunday, October 15 at the World Famous Comedy Store. Join the three armos as they try to tickle your funny bone with three of the most hilarious Armenian comedians who are out touring today and together for the first time on stage since 2014.

The show stars Michael Pashan, Ara Basil, and Kev Orkian.

“Kev is a world renowned talent that beautifully intertwines music and comedy. He truly is a terrific act. I am very proud to share the stage with him again. The three Armos show definitely doesn’t disappoint,” said comedian Ara Basil.

You are advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible because they are expected to sell out soon. Special discounted tickets are on sale now. Enter promo code “ole” at the checkout to receive 50% off the regular ticket price. This offer expires on Saturday night at midnight. There are a limited number of tickets available for promotion.

Tickets are on sale through itsmyseat.com.

Doors open at 5pm and show starts at 6pm sharp.

Click here to purchase and to view videos of all the comedians performing.

If anyone has any questions, please feel free to e-mail [email protected]