Tsarukyan orders to examine ‘Yelq’ proposal to leave EAEU

The “Yelq” bloc has initiated the process of withdrawal from the EAEU. During the Parliamentary briefings, in response to the question, whether what position “Tsarukyan” alliance holds towards this issue, MP of the faction Iveta Tonoyan said, that Tsarukyan has ordered to examine these proposals thoroughly and decide whether they join it or not. “The problem is not the solution of the issue as an end in itself. There should be in-depth studies, which are currently being carried out by those responsible for the economic bloc. The problem is not in withdrawal or not withdrawal from the EAEU. We must use the untapped potential that the EAEU provides to us, clarify the mechanisms that can be applied in practice, but are not yet”.

In response to the question, that there are rumors that they are an opposition faction, whether what political force, what political act they oppose, if they do not criticize Serzh Sargsyan, and Gagik Tsarukyan announces that Karen Karapetyan is his friend, Vahe Enfiajyan, secretary of “Tsarukyan” faction, said, “In fact, the definition of power and opposition is so clear. The RA National Assembly Rules of Procedure also clearly defines what political force is considered a power and what political force is considered an opposition. We have never criticized any person or any phenomenon as an end in itself. If we look at everything personalized, then we can never reach a good target. Representatives of the Prosperous Armenia Party or the “Tsarukyan” faction have never been constrained to assess and comment on any politician’s good or bad sides”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN