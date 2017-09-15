Murder at ‘Tufenkian’ hotel revealed

As a result of joint operative-intelligence and investigative measures taken by the servicemen of the General Department of Criminal Investigation of the Police of the Republic of Armenia, Yerevan, and Lori provincial administrations to detect the incident at “Tufenkian” hotel committed on September 14 at 13.30, the identities of those suspected of committing the crime were found out: Rafayel Khachatryan born in 1957, Albert Blbulyan born in 1982, and Armen Karadavidov born in 1984.

Extensive operative-intelligence measures are being taken to detect them and to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

The Police of the Republic of Armenia