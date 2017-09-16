‘Subtle world’ laws

Former prime minister and MP, one of our best economists, Hrant Bagratyan repeated his thesis on his Facebook page stated earlier, that the Armenian Apostolic Church has hindered the establishment of the state during our entire history. This was followed by an answer of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly at least correct in the form, as well as by the responses of our clergymen, some of which were correct, the other not. Later, the “Facebook punitive brigade” attacked Sharmazanov, not as much as to defend Bagratyan and his ideology, but rather to receive “oppositional likes”.

It is clear that it is impossible to touch upon the most complex “church-state” problem on a computer page, and moreover, to go deep into the matter. Instead, some words can be said about the evil, through which the parties try to prove their truth. Especially when it comes to such a subtle and innermost topic such as the spiritual life of a person. If I am a believer, that does not mean that I have the right to reprove anyone: “why are you an atheist (Catholic, Muslim, Jehovah’s Witness)? Then you’re not Armenian”, etc. Or, “why, as a follower of the Apostolic Church, do you do rituals in such a way, not the other?”. But also atheists and the rest should not reproach and mock me for believing, or for believing the way which is right to me. I truly believe that beyond this material world, there is a so-called “subtle world”, where souls “live”. But the keys of this world are individual. No “outsider” can enter there, especially a state.

A part of my life I have lived in a period when people were imposed to the Communist “religion” with the “Bible” of Marxism classics. Do we want to do the same in schools now? The significance of spiritual education is certainly great, but in public schools it should be restricted to universal humanistic ideas, not with the propaganda of one religion. The rest is a matter of public institutions.

I think churches are necessary. For instance, I would like there to be a church in Zovuni, where I live, because I think it is preferable to go to the church on foot. But when I imagine that any “ventripotent” oligarch, for example, would build that church, based on pre-electoral or other similar interests, and then people would exclaim, “oh, great philanthropist”, “oh, nation-devoted man” in advertisement reports, I understand that I would not go to such a church.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN