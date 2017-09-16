Barsamian to Present ‘Media, Propaganda, and U.S. Foreign Policy’ at Worcester State

One of America’s most tireless and wide-ranging independent journalists, David Barsamian will be giving a talk titled “Media, Propaganda, and U.S. Foreign Policy” on Sept. 19 as a part of Worcester State University’s Provost’s Series on Democracy and Diplomacy.

Barsamian has altered the independent media landscape, both with his weekly radio show Alternative Radio—now in its 32nd year—and his books with Noam Chomsky, Eqbal Ahmad, Howard Zinn, Tariq Ali, Richard Wolff, Arundhati Roy, and Edward Said. His forthcoming books are with Noam Chomsky and Arundhati Roy. He lectures on world affairs, imperialism, capitalism, propaganda, the media, the economic crisis, and global rebellions.

Barsamian is the winner of the Media Education Award, the ACLU’s Upton Sinclair Award for independent journalism, and the Cultural Freedom Fellowship from the Lannan Foundation. The Institute for Alternative Journalism named him one of its Top Ten Media Heroes. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center. He has collaborated with the world-renowned Kronos Quartet in events in New York, London, Vienna, and elsewhere.

The Provost’s Series’ inaugural year’s sequence of events is titled “Democracy and Diplomacy.” A wide range of topics will be addressed, including human rights, labor, disabilities, environment and science, immigration, race, nationhood, women and gender, health, and many more.

The Provost’s Series emphasizes an integrative learning experience in and out of the classroom for student,s and also supports innovative teaching endeavors for faculty.

Barsamian’s talk will take place on Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., at Worcester State University’s Ghosh Auditorium (ST 102). The event is free and open to the public, and it’s co-sponsored by the Provost Office and Academic Affairs; the Department of Graduate and Continuing Education; the Dean’s Office of Humanities and Social Science; the Dean’s Office of Education, Health and Natural Science; the Department of Communication; the Department of Earth, Environment, and Physics; the Department of English; the Department of History and Political Science; the Department of Philosophy; and the Center for Teaching and Learning.

Seating is limited, and large groups are encouraged to provide prior notification. For further information and questions, please contact Sue Foo at [email protected], 508-929-8796, or Henry Theriault at [email protected], 508-929-8612.