‘Why should you have had a minister? Who are you?’ Armen Rustamyan

“New arrangements will be in place since April 9 of the upcoming year. This does not concern us, we have already had the agreements with regard to our goals, this is why the coalition agreement has been put into a process. I do not think it will bear changes. All intrigues as if what type of government will remain in the next year, will it remain or change, going further – we do not want to express initial opinions concerning that”, told the leader of Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Armen Rustamyan.

We asked: “Throughout 10 years of Serzh Sargsyan’s administration ARF has been both an opposition and a pro-govermental force, can you remember one promise made by Serzh Sargsyan which has been fulfilled and do you have your part in the current situation? Do you take the responsibility?” Rustamyan answered: “The political forces who consider themselves innocent are not serious. A political force cannot, if it has any influence, the situation is not favourable, then it is responsible to the extent of its influence. We consider ourselves responsible for our part. It is evident to us which promises of Serzh Sargsyan have been fulfilled, in essence, he accepted 7 points suggested by us, it is not one point or two. In essence, a breakthrough has taken place in Armenia’s course. We have adopted a new system – together with everything stemming from that, this has taken place due to our relationships connected with Serzh Sargsyan. Very abrupt changes have taken place relative to Karabakh, Armenian-Turkish relations, the activity of the government has become more transparent and accountable.

As stated by Rustamyan, there has been no time period which has been good to the ARF and bad to the people: “Who told you the ARF lives a good time now?”

To the view – you have a minister and we do not, Armen Rustamyan responded: “People cannot have a minister, can they? Who are you? Are you a political force?”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN