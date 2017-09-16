No emergency situations in army in past few days: Defence Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh

The information spread by some Azerbaijani media, haqqin.az, in particular, constituting that in the result of a truck accident belonging to one of Karabakh positions 8 soldiers are dead and 4 injured, is another misinformation of Azerbaijani propaganda machine.

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh announces that during the past few days no emergency situations habe occurred in the army. We urge Armenian media not to fall into the information trap of the adversary and use exceptionally official statements of when spreading information about the army. Let us add that the front-keeping military units of the Defence Army continue to preserve a full control in the frontline and carefully implement their military task.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh