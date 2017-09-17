‘Lapshin says if we weaken, Azerbaijanis will do the same to us what Germans did to Jews’, political scientist

“Lapshin was used as a gift trying to improve, for example, the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations”, touching upon Azerbaijan’s extradition of Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Israel, said political scientist, former deputy of the National Assembly, Tevan Poghosyan.

“It’s not a secret that they tried to kill, to suppress Lapshin, but most importantly, he stated that we, Armenians, do not have the right to weaken. He said, Armenians, if you weaken, Turks and Azeris will do the same to you what Germans did to Jews. Yes, we must realize that Yerevan’s security starts from the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border. Even Lapshin has realize that we have no right to weaken”, he noted.

According to Tevan Poghosyan, Armenia should use Lapshin’s words on any possible international platform: “It should be spoken out, if Azerbaijan develops in terms of democracy, it will think of implementing mechanisms of trust. In this regard, we hope that the topic of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to be held at the end of September will be the implementation of the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN