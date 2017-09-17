‘Most children watch cartoons in English and Russian, this is worrying’, Tevan Poghosyan

“The sad fact is that I notice Latin script posts on Facebook… maybe we should develop a conception for the development and preservation of the Armenian language?”, touching upon the initiative of Ministry of Education, to develop a conception for the development of foreign languages, including the Russian language development problem, said political scientists, former deputy of the National Assembly, Tevan Poghosyan.

According to him, until we solve the problem of the Armenian language, why do we need to be concerned whether to develop the Russian language, or English?

“Most of our children watch cartoons in English and Russian, this is the worrying fact. If their mindset is Armenian, we will be happy regardless how many languages they know”, assured Tevan Poghosyan.

According to him, to be a genius, one should think in native language.

Luiza SUKIASYAN