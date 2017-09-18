An open letter

Dear Hagop,

It’s four o’clock. That is am.

I went to bed past 1.

I am buried in my tasks.

Yesterday I was busy all day with my phone calls and meetings. Just managed to be free at six in order to reply to my emails. At eight I grabbed something to eat and contacted Ani for our daily Skype meeting: We spoke. We spoke about customers, who had ordered what. Which country had a problem, France, Spain, USA, Germany? Are the jobs with the boys moving ahead? Yervant is working on Photoshop, he is an artist. Shiraz is answering the customers on Amazon, one by one, with most politeness, in their own languages. David is working on the website and the database, with strict discipline. Siranoush and Anna always help with pleasure whenever is needed. I am content with all of them. All are competent. Most importantly, they are good people.

It’s ten o’clock already. In Echmiadzin, Ani’s home town, it’s midnight. “Baron Hovel, my batteries are running down. My brain is slowing up; can we continue tomorrow morning?” Just at that moment I receive a message on my phone. Without checking my message I say “of course” to Ani, but we both know that “tomorrow morning” we will start the same mad run of another day and our meeting will be delayed again at eight, nine, and that, if poor Ani’s turn comes.

This way I in Paris, they in Armenia, one in Yerevan, the other in Echmiadzin, the other in Gyumri, and the others elsewhere, but we work and get on with the job. Nowadays, those who have not adaped themselves to the competitive market situation with the use of modern communication means, the digital world, the globalisation, have already lost the battle of careers and of life in general: be it the grocer in Alfortville or the diamond setter in Bourj Hammoud.

Ani is the light of my eyes. My cousin Harout, Mr. Nersessian of the AMAA put us in contact with each other, saying “I am not sure about her abilities at work, but definitely she is a good person”. Ani is a good person, humble, kind, noble, dedicated and virtuous. She’s also capable, has a good judgement and is reliable. Ani is fluent in Spanish, Russian and she is the one who edits my English letters… Who was yesterday defaming the Haysdantsis? Ok. Somebody’s neighbour’s nephew has invested wrongly, has dived into business without studying the market, without taking precautions. Enough! Be fair, have a little bit of intellectual integrity. Even if… It’s wrong to put down a whole people because of a few hooligans, be them high ranking officials or common citizen; despite the fact that the number of those hooligans was numerous at one time.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

It’s four o’clock. That is a.m.

I went to bed past 1 a.m.

The news from the last two days,

Last night’s conversation…

I cannot fall asleep. Catholicos Karekin II has organised a conference on a subject that worries me very much: “The challenges and the dangers facing the identity of the Armenian in Diaspora”. The catholicos has invited more than thirty intellectuals to discuss the topic. Before finishing my discussion with Ani, I had received a phone message from one of the conference delegates, saying “Hello Hovel, let’s speak when convenient”. I called and we spoke. He said “the meeting is progressing very well, sometimes with hot discussions”.

I just recalled a discussion I had in Yerevan where a local said, “your Western Armenian vocabulary is not as rich as Eastern Armenian”. I was going to lose my temper and say, “if we remove from your Eastern language ‘petrushka’ and ‘gazar’, ‘ekran’ and ‘papka’, you will have serious communication problems. To start with, “they” (Eastern Armenians) should learn to say ‘Ayp, Pen, Kim (Այբ, Բեն, Գիմ)’, instead of A, Buh, Guh, and then (let’s put aside the spelling), let them use the Mesrobian alphabet instead of the barbarian Latin letters. They justify themselves saying they do not have that facility. For them, the Armenian «ե» is E, «խ» or «ղ» is X, the «ը» is @. Here is an example, «neroxutyn em [email protected] vor [email protected] em Dzez, bayc ayl elq chunem». Let’s see if you can sort that out.

Of course I did not say anything. The man had a point, sort of. In some professional courses and in technological terms they have new words in Eastern Armenian that the Western Armenian language has not coined yet or has not accepted what the motherland has processed. They say “shnig” instead of @. What a picture! As if the leash is wrapped around the dog’s neck like this @. Even if the word “shnig” is derived from Russian word «собачка» (a little dog), why shouldn’t we be able to use “Shnig” for the “at”? More importantly, we should re-develop the pronunciations for the Gim and Keh (Գիմի եւ Քէի), Da and To (Դայի եւ Թոյի) differences.