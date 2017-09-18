Armenia-Diaspora conference a good opportunity to feel each other’s breath at key milestones – President Sargsyan

“One of the main issues of the Armenia-Diaspora conference remains our shared vision to make the motherland bloom, to build a developing and peacefully coexisting country,” Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated at the 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora conference, opened in Yerevan on Monday.

In his remarks, President Sargsyan noted the Armenian people, the Church, Pan-Armenian structures and community organizations are being changed in parallel with this rapidly changing, subsequently the agenda is also modified.

“Armenia-Diaspora conference a good opportunity to feel each other’s breath at important milestones,” President Sargsyan declared, adding the part of the programs proposed during the previous conferences have brought to life. As an example, the President pointed to the formation of the Pan-Armenian Council.

The president wished the conference to serve as a platform for Armenia-Diaspora strategic dialogue to be conducted in a spirit of pluralism and unity that will give birth to new future actions plans aimed at the development of Armenian, Diaspora and Artsakh communities.