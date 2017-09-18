Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:02 | September 18 2017
15:02 | September 18 2017

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II receives Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II receives Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan

His Holiness Garekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians received today Garo Paylan, Armenian PM of pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party at Turkish Parliament.

As the Information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports, the Catholicos welcomed Paylan’s visit to Armenia to attend the 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora conference and spoke with great regard about his parliamentary activity.

According to the release, MP Paylan presented regional developments and the current situation in the Turkish public life. The meeting addressed different issues concerning the Armenian community of Turkey.

СМИ обязаны цитировать материалы Aravot.am с гиперссылкой на конкретный материал цитирования. Гиперссылка должна быть размещена в первом абзаце текста.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook