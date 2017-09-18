‘I’m glad to be here’, Garo Paylan at the Armenia-Diaspora Forum

The 6th Armenia-Diaspora PanArmenian Conference under the title “Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility” has launched at the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex.

Under the sounds of “Zartni Lao” and “Getashen” songs, Diaspora Armenians one wearing a tie with the colors of Armenian tricolor flag, the other having “Forget me not” on their chests. They walk around the pavilions of Artsakh, and of “Nation-army”, stand near every tricolor flag, take a selfie, and ask for an idle person to take a photograph of them.

More than 1,500 officials, public and political figures from 70 countries are participating in the conference. For the first-time representatives from Sudan, Malaysia, Ethiopia are participating.

The conference is attended by Armenian high-ranking officials; the President Serzh Sargsyan, Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Bako Sahakyan, the President of Artsakh, ministers, and deputies.

Here is also Garo Paylan, an Armenian MP in Turkish Parlament from the Peoples’ Democratic Party. He told, “I’m glad to be here. This time I am visiting Armenia as an MP”.

Paylan promised to give a press conference in the near future and answer all the questions.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN