‘Buildings being constructed and waiting for the return of local population’, Primate of Artsakh Diocese

According to Archbishop Pargev, the Primate of Artsakh Diocese, the situation at the Karabakh-Azerbaijani border is now relatively normal. According to the spiritual leader of Artsakh, the Diaspora can play a big role in the settlement of the Artsakh issue. “Armenian communities can work very actively, especially in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries; France, Russia and the United States. They can make good lobbying with their investments, can boost Artsakh and homeland of Armenia”.

To the question whether he is satisfied with the lobbying of Diaspora, the spiritual leader replied: “I think the Diaspora is doing what is able to do”.

According to him active work is being done in Talish, “Buildings are being built and gradually waiting for the return of the local population”.

Arpine SIMONYAN