“Azerbaijan’s behavior is conditioned by the absence of Artsakh from the negotiating table”, Karen Mirzoyan

Addressing the situation on the contact line, Karen Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh, said at 6th Armenia-Diaspora PanArmenian Conference that all necessary steps and measures are taken to ensure a stable situation on the contact line and to minimize human losses. “Unfortunately, we cannot exclude human victims, it does not depend on us because we have such an enemy”.

Karen Mirzoyan noted that the situation on the border is controlled and is fully under the control of the Armenian subdivisions and so will continue to stay. The Minister underlined that during the post-April aggression, Azerbaijan increases tension in the conflict, destroys any peacekeeping initiative, takes consistent steps to isolate Artsakh, spreads xenophobia and militarism in its society, thereby deepening distrust between the conflicting sides and endangering the whole process of the final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict”.

Karen Mirzoyan expressed his concern that Azerbaijan has started a arms race, therefore, to restrain the belligerent aspirations and the appetite of the enemy, we should pay great attention to the defense system and upgrading and modernization of the army.

That Azerbaijan manifests such aggressive behavior and has adopted such attitude, according to the minister, is conditioned by the absence of Artsakh issue on the table of negotiations by 99%. “Let me remind you that when Artsakh took part in the negotiation process as the full member, the most important documents were implemented. We are convinced that with the return of Artsakh to the negotiation table as a full-fledged participant we will be able to give new impetus and content to the negotiation process and take it to the logical end. The point is shared by the co-chairs, the international community, the only obstacle is Azerbaijan. I am convinced that sooner or later we will achieve that goal”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN