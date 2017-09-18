Armenia’s tourism development perspectives on the agenda of the 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora  Conference

The 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference is under way in Yerevan. The second thematic session of “Development Issues of Armenia” is the “Promotion of Armenian Tourism as an Effective Way to Represent our History and Culture”.

Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism of Armenia Zarmine Zeytuntsian, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Shahverdyan, Minister of Tourism of Lebanon Avedis Kidanian, Director of the Center for Historical Churches of Iran adjacent to the Iranian Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization Sherly Avetyan, the founder of “Hyur Service” Aram Hakobyan are the speakers of this session.

Panelists focus on the perspectives of tourism development in Armenia and Artsakh, issues of promoting pan-Armenian cultural heritage, and cooperation between Iran and Armenia in the tourism sector.

The session is chaired by Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the Civil Aviation Department of Government of RA.