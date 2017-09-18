‘They twice say, ‘you will see what genocide is’, in Azerbaijanian’, Artsakh Ombudsman on tortures

The Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan spoke about Armenophobia at the Armenia-Diaspora conference. He said he could publish a video on how Azerbaijani military officials were talking about the Armenian Genocide: “They twice say, “you will see what genocide is”, in Azerbaijanian”.

According to Ruben Melikyan, the opponents should be told that Armenophobia is not a manifestation of freedom of speech, the motive of genocide has developed among these people, and we know the history of the genocide 100 years ago”.

He presented examples of war atrocities, spoke about the treatment towards the persons who were under Azerbaijani control. There were 3 points in which civilians or servicemen appeared under their control, in total 31 persons, who have been either tortured or abused, and we are dealing with an organized phenomenon: “The level of Armenophobia among the Azerbaijani society will be manifested in such situations”.

He noted that the Human Rights Defender of Azerbaijan has made a statement: Ramil Safarov must become an example for the youth. This already indicates what country we are dealing with.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN