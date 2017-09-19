Members of Yeghnukyian family taken into custody

“Sasna Tsrer group” has published an announcement, according to which children of Garo Yeghnukian, who is currently under arrest, Hakob, Sime and Elmon, members of the “Armenian women’s front” Ruzanna Yeghnukian, Aghavni Sahakyan and Geghetsik Tonoyan were taken into custody while protesting in Republic Square, Yerevan.

Syuzanne Simonyan, spokesperson of Preparliament and member of “Armenian women’s front”, told Aravot.am that they were taken into custody while protesting in front of the participants of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference with the pictures of political prisoners and handing out posters and flyers about them.

Syuzanne Simonyan does not have information whether the police have used force: “They [the police] did not let them speak to me. They [the protesters] hardly told me what had happened to them.”

Syuzanne Simonyan also informed us that she has contacted lawyers Arayik Papyan and Tigran Hayrapetyan and also the office of Human Rights Ombudsman about the incident.

Luiza SUKIASYAN