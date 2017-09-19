Diaspora Armenian: ‘I founded 4 businesses in Armenia, they plundered all of them’

One of the participants of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Conference, Zareh Palian, a Diaspora Armenian public figure, businessman from the United States, told the journalists that he had founded 5 businesses in Armenia, and all of them were plundered.

According to the businessman, the Diaspora has no trust towards the Armenian authorities, “We know they are plunderers, we know there is injustice, there is no court. I had founded 4 businesses in Armenia, although not that big, up to 30 thousand dollars, they plundered all, and where is the court to restore justice? There is no such thing, I founded the fifth one last year, a very small business, if there are some 5000 dollars, the project will work, I founded and invested, and again, it’s not there anymore”.

In response to the question whether what the problem is in Armenia, he said, “The decrease of psychological values leads us to a fall. That’s the problem of the issue”.

Zareh Palian told that he had set 200 beehives in Armenia to test how much Armenians rob: “I put scales under 3 of the beehives. We received 40 kilos from each, because the beekeeper was afraid, from the others we received only 10-15 kilos. So, what does it mean, is he proud that he can trick and rob me?”.

In response to our question, whether in his opinion business will not develop in Armenia because of robbery, he said, “Business will not develop in Armenia, and the reason for everything is the lack of psychological, noble values and the excess of negative qualities: falsity, injustice, heartlessness, servility”.

Zareh Palian said that during a conversation with academics, and professors, he heard them telling that it is impossible to find someone in Armenia who is not a robber or corrupt: “And I said let me tell something, it is impossible to find someone in the US from our circles, who has not financially contributed to his nation. There are so many pure people, who have taken a loan to support their nation. And here they cannot find anyone who is not a robber, a plunderer”.

We asked him why he was here then, he replied that he had come to present his new project to Karen Karapetyan, which offers that schools must teach “77 psycho-moral noble values” course. “Chess is a must, I am proud of the players we have here, but how can chess deal with these injustices and corruption?”. According to him, children, being taught that subject at school, will understand how the liar is punished and will not grow up to be corrupt and robber.

