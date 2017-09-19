Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:31 | September 19 2017
16:31 | September 19 2017

PM to Diasporan: EAEU is a union where five countries agreed on rules

At 6th Armenia-Diaspora international conference one of Diaspora-Armenians asked the prime minister what was the economic consequences of EAEU on Armenia.

“We are doing business without destroying other relationships. EAEU is a simple economic platform, a union where five countries agreed on the rules of functioning there. The current indicators of export, import and economic growth we represent are the results of that policy. We are a part of a large market and our major production is historically directed to those markets. We do not harm other markets even if we don’t get many offers,” assured Karen Karapetyan.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN

