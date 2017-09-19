“Respond will follow”: Prime Minister to Diaspora-Armenian’s complaints of robbed business 

“Many are unsuccessful in business, there are very few businessmen who admit that they have taken risks wrongly and everyone blames,” answered the questions of journalists Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Forum.

“There are Diaspora-Armenians who when coming here expect from Armenian government more than they do in any other country”. But the fact is that we have to work on regular basis to change the field of security, is such exists. We have to work on it” stated the Prime Minister.

Aravot.am asked about a Diaspora-Armenian Zareh Palian who had 4 businesses set up in Armenia and all 4 have been taken away, and they rob and “cheat” in Armenia, you mean, he is was one of those businessmen who did not calculate the risks?”. “I do not know: If he provides us with facts, we will be very consistent, because we won’t be able to develop the economy if we have no confidence in the property, in business rules, in the rules of game, that’s why I am open. Moreover, we clearly announced the addresses, email addresses, of my staff, advisors, he can provide information, we will respond” the Prime Minister replied.

The Prime Minister thinks that our population has the possibility to become 4 million by 2040, as President Serzh Sargsyan mentioned before.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN