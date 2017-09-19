Armenian Defense Ministry to involve Diaspora Armenian youth in military service

Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told the reporters about Diaspora’s activities in the development of military-industrial complex. He said that our compatriots from the Diaspora have already made different types of practical suggestions. Being involved in different markets and different issues, they can invest their professional and scientific potential, especially the widespread application of high technologies in the military industry, we know the great role of it. And the Diaspora has its role in the application of high technologies in the military industry. It is necessary to provide the right program approach for the Diaspora. Not only financial investment or business approach can be effective, professional involvement is very important too”.

The Deputy Minister of Defense noted that justice, effective management and full involvement are very important for the Diaspora, and that they are ready to listen to all the issues related to the army and the armed forces.

He said that the trust towards the army should be regained. And in case of complete trust, they will able to speak of the Diaspora, of the Diaspora’s involvement in the military service: “It is not mandatory to be a military service, that can be a different type of service, that we have”.

The Deputy Minister said that there is already a pilot project with the army being implemented to also involve Diaspora Armenian youth in military service issues.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN