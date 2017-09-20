‘Unfortunately, Armenians in Turkey are again frightened, they again want to keep silent’: audience gives a standing ovation to Palyan’s speech

Armenian deputy of the Turkish Parliament Garo Paylan made a speech at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Conference. He said the transition to a presidential government was a big mistake by Turkey and he was against the new constitution. “It is based on one religion and one identity, and I told it would be a big mistake”.

Speaking about the Armenian Genocide, Garo Paylan said that, unfortunately, the Turkish Republic was founded, without being confronted by the Armenian Genocide, the remaining Armenians in Turkey were condemned to silence, but they started to talk about the past, the demands by Hrant Dink’s guidance: “Without confronting the Genocide neither the Kurdish issue can be solved, nor democracy can be established in Turkey”.

According to Paylan, Turkey is now back to the era where pronouncing the word genocide in the parliament is considered a crime: “As 100 years ago the West shut its eyes on the Genocide, likewise now it will shut its eyes on the human rights violations”.

According to Paylan, only democratic Turkey can recognize the Armenian Genocide, only democratic Turkey can open borders with Armenia: “If Turkey does not become democratic, we can wait for decades. For four generations, we have been fighting for a fair solution… Turkey is in a dark period again, and we are well aware that this will commit another crime. A hundred years ago, a severe crime was committed, and every crime remaining unpunished, leads to new crimes. Turkey must recognize Armenian Genocide, I will continue to fight for it”.

Paylan expressed his concern that there are many Muslim Armenians in Turkey: “Now again, silence is on the table because Erdogan walks with nationalists. There are hundreds of Muslim Armenians in Mush, Hamshen. Unfortunately, Armenians in Turkey are again frightened, they again want to keep silent”. He stated that keeping silent and staying calm are not the same, you cannot stay calm within the nationalists, the more you keep silent, the more the nationalists attack you.

Palyan had meetings with the Armenian President, and during the conference, he had a warm conversation with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. He said they are looking for solutions for Armenian-Turkish relations, if we always say, Turks are Turks, and they say, Armenians are Armenians, if such nationalistic thinking dominates, how can we have the power for justice?: “I’m here to build this bridge. I know it’s hard, but we have to find a way out”. After Palyan’s speech, the audience gave a standing ovation.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN