‘No inch of land’ – most stupid attitude, Andranik Mihranyan

“I have heard from the generals, officers, military in Karabakh that we are not going to return an inch of land. Where are we going with this approach, with whom can we speak? Then we should sit and talk, this would be the most irresponsible, the most stupid attitude towards this issue,” during a press conference said Andranik Mihranyan, a political scientist from Moscow.

According to Mr. Mihranyan, there is no need to panic because of losing a part of a hill. He believes that Karabakh conflict will be resolved by military means only in case of blitzkrieg in the case where Azerbaijan takes advantage of its military privilege at that moment: “I have been in Hadrut front with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, and I have seen those hills. I have not seen something to panic. Maybe those hills have some meaning, but I tell you what I have seen, they do not have any significance.”

Referring to the behavior of Russian public figures, for instance, the announcement of Russian journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, that Armenians should learn Russian, Andranik Mihranyan said that Kiselyov is his friend, he is a good person, who once has said that it would be better if Armenians know Russian. He assured that in the Russian Federation they do not care in which language people speak in the Republic of Armenia

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN