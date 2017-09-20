“Maybe you answer that question yourself?” details of conversation with Lavrov on April War

“I have never questioned about weapon marketing but last year after April War the question was directed to my classmate Lavrov. He was surprised. I told him that never in these 25 years I asked this question but now I have to. So “what’s going on?””,- said political scientist Andranik Mihranyan presenting his conversation with the minister of foreign affairs of Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

While talking to Lavrov Andranik Mihranyan asked,“Why Russia sells weapon costing billions of dollars to Azerbaijan being in a military alliance (CSTO) with Armenia and what was the purpose of April War in 2016?”

Mihranyan continued, “Lavrov with his special sense of humor asked me to answer that question myself. My answer was that we were not in the same shoes as he had just returned from Baku and had an opportunity to meet Aliyev. You must have more information about what made Aliyev start that War. Of course, there are many rumors about weapons. It also was mentioned during the conference.”

Referring to the question that Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia are strategic partners and it is odd that Russia sells weapons to Azerbaijan, Mr. Mihranyan responded,- “I hope Russia clearly understands its responsibilities as an ally and will fulfill them if necessary. There’s also another problem. When clashes take place in Hadrut-Martakert front, formally it has nothing to do with CSTO and the Republic of Armenia as formally NKR is out of the territory of Armenia, it is an unrecognized territory. If we had at least some mediate status that would give us some guarantee that even the events taking place in that front would concern not only Artsakh but also CSTO. As this status is out of international law it is Armenia’s problem.”

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN