“2018 Spring without Armenian-Turkish protocols”, Shavarsh Kocharyan

“Today the recognition of Armenian Genocide by Turkey and the opening of Armenian-Turkish border goes through the democracy of Turkey, and Turkey goes in a completely different direction”, deputy minister of foreign affairs Shavarsh Kocharyan quoted Garo Paylan (member of Turkish parliament) during his speech of Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference.

Shavarsh Kocharyan mentioned that Turkey chooses the dictatorial way. “President of the Republic of Armenia announced from UN tribune a few hours ago,- “Let us not let them think that we can be hostages of that protocols. That protocols were declared nothing and we are going to enter Spring 2018 without them”.”

Shavarsh Kocharyan mentioned that Azerbaijan acts both against international law and intermediary countries including Russia, USA and France and has shown its real face in 2016. “Actions that took place in 2016 were the repetition of those of the 90s. The 1994 agreement between the three sides (Azerbaijan-Artsakh-Armenia), is an agreement on the cessation of hostilities and the cease-fire regime confirmation. There have always been regular violations cease-fire regime but what happened in April 2016 was an obvious restart of military actions and Azerbaijan to took the way of aggression again and brutally violated humanitarian law”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN