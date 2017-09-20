Diasporans saved “Armenian women’s front” movement’s member from being arrested

The members of the “Armenian Women’s Front” movement protested in front of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex.

Syuzan Simonyan, member of the movement, informed Aravot.am that though she had tickets for a concert and police recognized her, she was not allowed to enter the building.

“The policemen blocked my way and did not let me to take part in the concert, so I started my protest there, Diasporans were coming, I was shouting that there are Diasporan political prisoners in the country. I shouted that both in English and Armenian. The Diasporans who were at the concert knew about this and the policemen were furious, Red Berets appeared and they were ordered twice to take me away. There were some Diasporans, I begged them not to leave or the police would take me away. They didn’t leave. And the police did not dare to take violent actions as they could not say there were a bomb, they had already been in a ridiculous situation once”, informed Syuzan Simonyan.

Arpine SIMONYAN