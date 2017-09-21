Armenian children as sowers of peace

The summarizing exhibition of the painting contest “I am a Sower of Peace” dedicated to the International Day of Peace was opened at the UN House in Armenia. The contest was initiated by the “Women for Development” NGO within the “Armenia and Neighbors։ In Search for Peace” project of WCC Armenia Round Table Foundation, in partnership with the UN Department of Public Information Yerevan Office and Armenian UN Association.

This year 613 schoolchildren from 101 schools of 11 regions of Armenia have presented their paintings to the contest: this is four times more than was last year. Almost all of the authors of the 86 artworks selectedfor the exhibition attended the opening accompanied by their parents or teachers.

In her welcoming speech Armineh Haladjian, the head of the UNDPI Yerevan office, said: “It’s a painful reality that the theme of peace never loses its urgency. Whereas the UN calls for peace and no wars throughout 72 long years – since its establishment. Peace is one of the ideological pillars of the Sustainable Development Goals that entered into force recently. The 16th of those goals covers the idea of peace.”

The contest aimed at making the peace message of Armenian school children, especially from remote border communities, available for decision-makers of different levels. It allowed the participants an opportunity to more thoroughly recognize the importance of peace and to think on what can every single person do, what seeds can one sow to make his/her future, the future of his/her community, country, our planet – more sustainable and peaceful. “I dedicate my painting to my uncle who was killed at a border post,” said Rafael Udumyan from Choratan community (Tavush region) whose artwork depicts a little girl with her doll in the center of the planet.

Gohar Markosyan, the chair of the “Women for Development” NGO said that it was of crucial importance for local and international actors to see what the attitude of children towards war was and how they resist against the ideology of war. “The symbol of peace for our children are the long time “imprisoned” weapons, the tanks with flowers and balloons in their gun barrels instead of shells, unused rifles turned into props for newly planted trees,” she noted. She quoted the message of the nine-year-old Milena: “Let all the weapons go silent forever and let peace rule the world.”

“The artworks of children enlighten us and bring peace to our thoughts. They guide us and remind that peace has its cost and it is a great value,” Tsovinar Ghazaryan, Programme Officer of the WCC Round Table Foundation noted.

Armine Podosyan, the chair of the Armenian UN Association welcomed the participants saying that if we dreamt of a more peaceful, safer and more developed world then we should adopt a comprehensive approach and recognize that human rights, peace, security and sustainable development are interdependent. “We need to listen to the youth; we need to work with them towards the challenges of the future world. Because today we build the world of tomorrow where today’s young people are going to live,” she added.

The first-prize winning artwork of the two age categories were printed as postcards (Milena Hovhannisyan, 9, Gyumri (Sirak region), and Julieta Petrosyan, 16, Torosgyugh community (Shirak region). Four other children also received awards: Mariane Nazaryan, 7, Agarak community (Aragatsotn region), Aram Zakaryan, 7, Masis community (Ararat region), Arman Vardanyan, 13, Lernantsk community (Lori region), Anahit Minasyan, 14, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur community (Tavush region). The authors of all the exhibited paintings received certificates and souvenirs. Svetlana Zalinyan, 13, from Gargar community (Lori region) was awarded with a special prize for her colorful dove selected as the logo of the initiative.

At the end of the event young representatives from the Armenian UN Association made an interactive presentation for the participating children on the Sustainable Development Goals and namely on Goal 16. The artworks will be exhibited in the UN House till September 29.