‘Mr. Prime Minister, from one hand you urge, ask to bring money, from the other – take that money and put in another place’: diasporan economist

“The world witnessed that there is the state of Armenia, the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenian nation”, concluding the results of Armenia-Diaspora 6th Conference, announced the professor of Management, Economy and Innovation Institute of Moscow, correspondent of “Ararat” Academy of International Sciences, the Board member of the Armenian community in Russia, the member of Armenia-Diaspora 6th conference, economist – Artashes Mikaelyan.

Referring to the data which constitute the official statistics of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Mikaelyan represented a few problematic facts: “Pursuant to the official data, in 1989 Armenia had 3,5 million population, now it amounts to 3,1 million. It is interesting that the official statistics on the information about the population entails: the population of the Republic of Armenia is the population registered and residing presently, including the population absent currently. That is, the official statistics calls on all Armenians not to believe in its data. Unfortunately, the officials are leaded by these data.”

Mr. Mikaelyan also represented some controversies from within the speeches of the Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia, Hranush Hakobyan: “Today Hranush Hakobyan announced that we have permanent Armenian communities in 101 countries. But pursuant to other statistical data, she had announced that we have Armenian communities in 170 countries from 193. The government already announces not to believe in its data.”

Referring to the living standards and the social condition of the population of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Melikyan expressed his concerns: “The essential part of the population of the Republic of Armenia lives in poverty. There are rich people and mega-rich people. 1% of the population possesses approximately the 70% of national wealth. The comment of this number shows that it does not have any political significance. This is a social consequence – the path that we have started to pursue.”

Addressing the speeches and announcements on investments by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, Mr. Mikaelyan told: “Respected Mr. Prime Minister, if the Republic of Armenia is in crisis, the country is to be saved from this state. You should make the millionaires not to make investments abroad. Otherwise, from one hand you urge, ask to bring money, from the other hand – take that money and put in another place.”

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN

Photo credit: “Noyyan Tapan”