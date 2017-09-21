‘Nakhichevan, Getashen, Shahumyan, Utik are currently conceded, what else are you going to concede again?’, Postanjyan

Responding to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian’s statement on returning territories to Yerablur, Postanjyan, leader of the “Yerkir Tsirani” party, said: “We have no territories to hand over. The negotiations format cannot be the same as has been over 26 years. There is a republic of Artsakh and Armenia, we are a single unit, and we have come to the point that it should be legalized and we need to hold our joint elections. Artsakh territories are not subject to bargaining or conceding. If we talk about concessions or compromises, Nakhichevan, Getashen, Shahumyan, Utik are currently conceded, what else are you going to concede again? How do you picture a part of our homeland that you want to hand over? Do you want to concede Tigranakert-the oblivion of our once-powerful power? No one will allow you to carry out such a treacherous act”.

Zaruhi Postanjyan said, “At present, our political territory covers 42 thousand square meters, which should only be expanded. We are the owners of our historical homeland, no one can say that we have an antiquity problem”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN