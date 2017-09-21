Catholicos about migration reasons

“Our church went to Sardarapat to fight and shed blood, for faith and homeland. Let us, therefore, stay away from these details, sometimes unhealthy criticisms, one-sided approaches, and work together in various ways to strengthen the independence of our homeland”, the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Aram I congratulated the Independence Day in Yerablur.

And the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II spoke about migration. According to him, “We all talk about migration. We-Diaspora and Armenia-should unite our efforts to prevent this phenomenon, and make our country homeland of nation-unification, home to all Armenians, so that every Armenian can feel safe and secure”.

The Catholicos said, “It is difficult to say what the reason is that our children leave their homeland. There are various reasons. We all should recognize and realize that we are a warring country facing a constant war threat. Naturally, there are families, there are Armenians who want to stay away from that danger, that is not to endanger their children’s lives. The country is in a state of economic blockade, and this economic situation also affects the wellbeing of our people. Many have difficulties, no job, no money, and are looking for opportunities in other countries where they can ensure their well-being”.

According to the Catholicos, because of injustice, a failure we should not leave our homeland: “Instead of constantly cursing darkness, we should illuminate our lives, build our country”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN