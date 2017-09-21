‘This Armenia-Diaspora conference surpasses previous five conferences in all parameters’, Hranush Hakobyan

Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan first of all apologized to diasporans for the hot weather while summing up the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference.

Hranush Hakobyan assured that this conference surpassed the previous five conferences in all parameters.

The minister said that though more than 100 speeches and questions were voiced during the conference, she is aware that many people were not able to speak because of lack of time, so she suggested those diasporans who have anything to say, to post it on the Ministry website, assuring that their website has 1 million views.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN