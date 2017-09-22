Civil society organisations to discuss priorities in the Eastern Partnership ahead of November summit

The 9th Annual Assembly of the Forum and the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Conference will take place on 25-27 October in Tallinn, Estonia. The highest decision-making body of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF), this year’s Assembly will be conducted as a side event to the Eastern Partnership Summit, which will take place on 24 November in Brussels.

The event is organised jointly by the EaP CSF and the Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership under the support of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. It will serve as a platform for debate on the future of EaP policy and civil society’s contribution to reforming processes in the region, and will include the Civil Society Forum’s decision-making processes.

The overarching goal of the event is to strengthen civil society organisations (CSOs) from the EaP and EU Member States, while enabling them to shape the future development of the Eastern Partnership, according to an EaP-CSF press release.

The 3-day event will cover the following priority topics: government and civil society cooperation, democratic governance, e-solutions as part of transparent governance, inclusive approaches to economic development, and civil society’s role in developing media competence and fighting disinformation.

The event will involve high-level speakers and panel discussions, and participants will have a chance to share their experiences in workshops, introduce their projects at the networking fair, and meet with local CSOs.