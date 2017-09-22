Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 18:10 | September 22 2017
Efforts needed to open door for dialogue between Turkey, Armenia, Garo Paylan says

“The stalled relations between Turkey and Armenia hamper the democratization process of the both countries,” Turkish lawmaker of Armenia descent Garo Paylan told a press conference on Friday in Yerevan. Panorama.am reports.

To note, Paylan is on a visit to Armenia to attend the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian conference and the celebrations dedicated to the 26th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence

“I want to build a bridge between our countries, to open the door for a dialogue,” Paylan, said, while speaking of the aim of his visit.

Commenting on President Sargsyan’s recent statement on the fate of Armenian-Turkish protocols, the lawmaker said: “I met with Armenian FM Edward Nalbandian, PM Karen Karapetyan, and will meet President Sargsyan. I know their readiness to open the door for a dialogue, yet the same readiness is expected from Turkey. I will speak to Turkish ministers upon my return. We should exert efforts to slightly open that door,” Paylan said.

