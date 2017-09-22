Armenian parliamentarians celebrated Independence day in Baku

As we have already reported two Armenian parliamentarians Armen Ashotyan and Mane Tandilyan are going to participate in Euronest conference. Yesterday on 21st September, they arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan. Shortly after, they posted a status on the Facebook page of Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

“During the whole day on 21st of September, we were on our way. We are in Baku already. Heartly congratulations to all of us for the birth of our state. Deep gratitude to the people who have devoted their lives to our country. We are strong together and are nothing without our fatherland. Long live the Republic of Armenia and Armenian people! #ArmCFR.”