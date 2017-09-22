Susan Jaghinyan has made an attempt to provoke Armenian Parliamentarians in Baku

Today the head of Armenian delegation has made a speech during the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly conference in Baku. The scripts of the speech will be available soon.

During the break of the conference, the Armenian delegation has given an interview to the journalists during the press conference, the video of which is not available because of technical issues currently. Additional information will be given later.

After the press conference, journalist, the representative of infamous “Platform of Peace” film Susan Jaghinyan has made an attempt to provoke. The Armenian side has given an equal response. Our delegation has applied to the organizers of the conference to take measures to exclude similar provocations later on.

Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia