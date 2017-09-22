Armen Ashotyan contradicted to anti-Armenian propoganda

Armen Ashotyan, the head of Armenian delegation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, Head of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, had a speech during the Euronest conference organized by Euronest PA.

Armen Ashotyan thanked the Secretariat of Euronest PA and the Azerbaijani delegation for the organization of the conference and the invitation. He also referred to the decision of the Armenian delegation to visit Baku. Armen Ashotyan noted that the decision was conditioned with the fact that Armenia considers itself as a bearer of European value system and member of the European family, thus Armenia couldn’t refrain from participation in a suchlike significant conference. Armen Ashotyan emphasized the participation in the Euronest PA and also highlighted ratification of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and enhanced agreement.

Armen Ashotyan also referred to the phenomenon when a number of Azerbaijani speakers used the platform of women’s health and social issues to spread anti-Armenian propaganda and emphasized that the Armenian delegation is in Baku for the main theme of the conference. He highlighted the fact that both sides of the conflicts suffer, hence it is necessary to listen to all sides of the conflict regardless their political, ethnic and religious differences.

Armen Ashotyan also exhorted the Azerbaijani side not to preach Armenophobia and xenophobia to upcoming generations, which will have its negative effects for the whole region.

Armen Ashotyan referred also the issues of Azerbaijani educational system, such as the formation of anti-Armenian stereotypes, and exhorted to eradicate Armenophobia and xenophobia.

At the end of his speech, Armen Ashotyan handed to the deputy minister of education of Azerbaijan work entitled “Azerbaijan childhood in hate”, which proves Armenophobia and preaching of hate in Azerbaijan.

Committee on Foreign Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia