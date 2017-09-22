Eduard Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan is a Country Campaigning Evident Armenophobia, and its Whole Ideology is Based on Racism and Anti-Armenianism

On September 22, the RA NA Deputy Speaker, the Head of the RA NA Friendship Group Armenia-Czech Republic Eduard Sharmazanov met with the Delegation led by the Head of the Friendship Group Czech Republic-Armenia of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Robin Bohnisch.

The RA NA deputies Margarit Yesayan, Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic Petr Mikyska also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the guest, Eduard Sharmazanov has congratulated him on being awarded Mkhitar Gosh Medal, the highest prize by the RA President and has underlined that Mr Bohnisch’s personal contribution to the development of the Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary relations is great and especially to the adoption of the Resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament on 25 April 2017.

“Your initiative was an initiative of a brave man, faithful to the ideological and democratic values, which was appreciated as granted by our country, authorities and people,” the RA NA Deputy Speaker said.

Touching upon the sustainable development of the two countries’ relations, Mr Sharmazanov has noted that it is the best example of the fact that being in the EEC, Armenia can have developing relations with the EU member country. In this context the RA NA Deputy Speaker also expressed readiness from now on to promote the further development and deepening of the Armenian-Czech inter-parliamentary relations.

Eduard Sharmazanov referred to the Armenian-Turkish relations and the NK issue settlement.

“Our message is distinct to the civilized world: the preconditions of Turkey in the Armenian-Turkish relations, its caprices are inadmissible for us in the football diplomacy. On behalf of Erdogan we see a non-understandable administration retreating from democracy,” Mr Sharmazanov has noted and added that Azerbaijan is the one continuing the ideological line of Turkey.

According to the RA NA Deputy Speaker, in the UN General Assembly the speech of Azerbaijan’s President has shown that Azerbaijan is a country campaigning evident Armenophobia, and its whole ideology is based on racism and anti-Armenianism.

Mr Sharmazanov has reaffirmed that our country is adherent to the democratic values and steadily goes through the path of the development of democracy.

Robin Bohnisch congratulated the Armenian people on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the RA Independence.

“It has been 10 years I have been visiting Armenia and I like your country very much. I have noticed that during one year what changes have been taken place during one year, how much your country has developed,” the Head of the Friendship Group Czech Republic-Armenia noted.

Talking about the NK issue settlement he stated: “During the last years the position of Armenia in the NK conflict settlement process had been more perceptible.”