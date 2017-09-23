Karabakh Liberation Organization stages rally to protest Armenian MPs’ visit to Baku

A group of members of the Karabakh Liberation Organization have held a rally outside the Azerbaijani parliament to protest the Armenian MPs’ visit to Baku.

The protesters chanted slogans such as “Go away, representatives of Armenia!” “Shame on you who have invited the Armenians!”, “The Armenians leave Baku right away”, etc. The angry protesters then trampled on the Armenian flag but could not burn it as the police intervened.

The protesters said in a statement that the inviting of the Armenian MPs to the Euronest Parliament Assembly’s conference in Baku is disrespect to the souls of the martyrs and treason against the entire people of Azerbaijan.

“As long as our lands are under occupation, our daughters in captivity, our sons like Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev in hostage, Armenians cannot be allowed to Baku under any circumstances. This practice should be ended once and for all. We insist that these shameless MPs who represent the Armenian regime be ejected from the conference and leave Azerbaijan immediately,” the statement said.